Podcast: Minnesota Basketball Hit by Transfer Portal Losses – Who’s Left

Gophers Nation publisher Dylan Callaghan-Croley discusses Minnesota men's basketball recently losing a trio of players to the transfer portal.

With Kadyn Betts, Frank Mitchell, and Tyler Cochran all moving on, the Gophers are left with just six scholarship players for the 2025-26 season.

In this episode of Inside Gophers Nation, we break down what these departures mean for the program and what's left for the Gophers' next head coach as they begin to rebuild the program and roster.

Note: Apologies for the audio being a little on the louder side as well as the weird ringing sound that is slightly coming through, not sure what that may be, will fix for next episode.