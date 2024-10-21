Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

in other news
The Minnesota Golden Gophers' week 10 matchup against currently top-25 ranked Illinois has been flexed to a six-day window. The Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff times for the conference's week 10 slate on Monday.
Currently, the Big Ten has the game listed as a potential 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and the network assignment to be determined. Other games flexed to the six game window include Wisconsin at Iowa (also 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 7:30 p.m.) and Indiana at Michigan State (12:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.)
Prior to facing Illinois next week, Minnesota (4-3, 3-2) will take on the Maryland Terrapins this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the 4-3 Terrapins.
