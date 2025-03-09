Minnesota Falls to Rutgers 76-67 in Overtime to End Regular Season

The Golden Gophers struggled from three-point range, making just 2-of-16 attempts, as well as at the free-throw line, converting only 13-of-23 attempts. Dawson Garcia led the Gophers with 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting while collecting eight rebounds, while Rutgers standout freshman Dylan Harper led all scorers with 22 points.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2024-25 regular season came to an end on Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey, with a 76-67 overtime loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

For the majority of the first half, the game was a tight, back-and-forth battle with neither team able to establish a comfortable lead. Through the first 15 minutes of action, the largest lead from either side was just three points. Rutgers, however, found success in the final minutes of the first half, growing its lead to as large as 10 points thanks to a 5-0 run and heading into halftime up 39-28 on the Gophers.

Minnesota responded in the second half with a dominant 17-4 run over nearly seven minutes, erasing a 41-32 deficit and surging ahead 49-46 with 9:23 remaining. The lead, however, was shortlived, as Rutgers tied the game at 50-50 with 7:07 remaining.

The final minutes mirrored the first half, with both teams exchanging baskets and neither gaining more than a two-point edge down the stretch. Trailing 61-59 in the closing seconds, Dawson Garcia hit a short-range jumper to tie the game at 61-61. Both teams had one last opportunity to hit the game-winning shot in regulation but were unsuccessful, sending the game into overtime.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, its second-half success didn't carry over into the extra period. Rutgers dominated the first four minutes of overtime, outscoring the Gophers 10-2 and building an eight-point cushion. A Brennan Rigsby free throw and a Lu'Cye Patterson three attempted to provide a late spark, but Minnesota’s comeback attempt ultimately fell short, resulting in a 76-67 defeat.