Minnesota LB Target Returning to Campus This Weekend

Steelton Highspire (PA) linebacker Angel Luciano is returning to Minneapolis this weekend for an unofficial visit. The 2026 linebacker previously made the trip from central Pennsylvania to Minneapolis this winter for a Gophers Junior Day and scheduled an official visit for June.

Currently, Luciano is one of four linebackers to have an official visit scheduled to see the Gophers, joining in-state talent Pierce Petersohn, one of the Gophers' top overall targets, IMG Academy standout Duyon Forkpa, and Arizona's Hudson Dunn.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker has over a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment, also holding notable offers from Cincinnati, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Wisconsin.

He currently has official visits also scheduled to Michigan State and Cincinnati. He also recently visited Penn State but does not hold an offer from the Nittany Lions.





