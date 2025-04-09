P.J. Fleck Discusses Greg Johnson, Ashton Beers, and Gophers OL Progress

"His natural movement skills, his pad level, his get-off, I think it's made for guard," Fleck explained. "It's really his athleticism, and he's just a better fit at left guard."

"I think Greg is just a phenomenal guard. I think we put him at center last year because we needed a center, and he's really athletic. It helped him learn the entire offense, especially up front," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck told the media on Tuesday night after the decision to move Johnson back to guard, where he played as a true freshman.

Minnesota junior offensive lineman Greg Johnson made the move last year from guard to center, and now, the former key member of the 2023 recruiting class is moving back to guard for the Golden Gophers.

The decision to move Johnson back to guard was also made easier by the development of redshirt junior Ashton Beers, who has transitioned from guard to center.

"I think Ashton’s grown tremendously. Maybe the most improved lineman we've had this spring, especially in his pad level at center," Fleck said.

It wasn’t a smooth transition for Beers, but over the course of spring practice, he has made significant strides at center.

"I mean, the first two practices, he's getting knocked back by Devin Eastern, which most people do, but he was really high. We’re talking four or five yards in the backfield. Now, it’s a battle every play, with either a stalemate or one side winning by a yard," Fleck added. "It's been fun to watch his growth."

This spring is crucial for offensive line coach Brian Callahan and his position group. Last season, the Gophers at times struggled in the trenches, particularly in their run blocking, as the program's ball carriers averaged just 115.6 rushing yards per game and only 3.7 yards per carry.

The Gophers also had to replace four of their six top offensive linemen from a season ago, with Johnson and Beers being the only returning contributors along the offensive line for the 2025 season.

With Aireontae Ersery, Tyler Cooper, Quinn Carroll, and Phillip Daniels all departing, the Gophers welcomed Kahlee Tafai (Washington), Dylan Ray (Kentucky), and Marcellus Marshall (UCF) to the program.

"I love the guys we brought in," Fleck said about his group of transfers. "They've gelled and connected with our other offensive linemen too."

Overall, Fleck is pleased with the progress his offensive line has made this spring.

"I really like where we’re at on the offensive line. Again, we’re not where we’ll be in the season, but I love the progress that Coach Callahan’s made up front," Fleck said.

"These guys are nasty, and they are nasty," he added. "They’re competing with each other. They are, maybe, as connected of an offensive line as we’ve had off the field—both in and out of the facility."

A major part of that camaraderie among the offensive line is Johnson, who has been an ultimate team player throughout his three seasons with the program, particularly with his position switches.

"Everywhere you see them, they're just working together, walking together," Fleck said. "I mean, rarely are offensive linemen apart in this building. And that's a credit to Greg and his leadership."