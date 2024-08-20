Gophers Nation preview of Minnesota's 2024 schedule continues with the Illinois Fighting Illini as the Golden Gophers will travel to Champaign on Illinois on November 2. Last season,the Illini defeated Minnesota 27-26 in Minneapolis thanks to a last-minute touchdown from Isaiah Williams. In that game, the Gophers allowed 297 passing yards including allowing backup quarterback John paddock to go 3-for-3 for 85 yards and a touchdown on the Illini's game winning drive. Starter Luke Altmyer was having a solid day before an injury knocked him out of the game, completing 24-of-31 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

That being said, the win over Minnesota and a win over Illinois one week later was probably the high point of the Illini's 2023 season. Overall, Illinois finished the 2023 schedule with a 5-7 record and only won back-to-back games that one time. Outside of their wins over the Gophers and Hoosiers, Illinois also picked up wins over Toledo, FAU, and Maryland. After having one of the country's best defenses in 2022, the Illini took a huge step back in 2023 after saying goodbye to several key contributors from the year before. The Illini allowed 29.4 points per game which ranked 96th in the country while allowing 377 yards of total offense per game.

HEAD COACH PROFILE: Bret Bielema

Bielema is entering year four with Illinois after going 5-7, 8-5, and 5-7 in his first three seasons in Champaign. For his career, the former Iowa Hawkeye has all things considered been a formidable head coach with a career record of 115-77 and had a 68-24 career record at Wisconsin from 2006 through 2012.

The Illinois native has three Big Ten championships to his name (2010, 2011, 2012) as well as one Big Ten Coach of the Year award. In 2019 he was also a member of the New England Patriots coaching staff that won Super Bowl LIII.



OFFENSE

Last season, Illinois put together a slightly below average offense that was pass heavy, throwing for over 260 yards per game. As a whole, the Illini averaged 24.5 points and 391 total yards per game. Their rushing attack, usually the hallmark of a Bret Bielema program, was poor, averaging just 126.4 yards per game. Unfortunately for the Illini, only three key skill position players from 2023 return for the 2024 season. Luke Altmyer who struggled early on in the season with seven interceptions through his first three games was able to right the ship over the next nine games, throwing for 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The injury he suffered against the Golden Gophers in early November ultimately kept him out for the rest of the season. He'll look to pick up where he left off this fall. Tailback Kaden Feagin who averaged 4.6 yards per carry a year ago returns in 2024 as well, he'll be the Illini's starting running back as Reggie Love III transferred to Purdue this offseason. Wide receiver Pat Bryant also returns. He was the Illini's third best receiver last season based off receptions with 43. He totaled 560 yards and seven touchdowns. That being said, the Illini did see both Isaiah Williams (82-1055-5) and Casey Washington (49-670-4) depart the program this fall, both major losses for the program. Tight end Tip Reiman (19-203-3) also is no longer with the Illini. On the offensive line, the Illini will have two transfer additions in their starting lineup in J.C Davis at left tackle and Kevin Wigenton II at LG. Josh Kreutz, Zy Crisler, and Josh Gesky will round out the Illini's likely starting offensive line this fall. The 2023 offensive line struggled mightily for the Illini with 40 sacks and 57 tackles for loss allowed, a rarity for a Bret Bielema offense. While the offensive line should be improved in 2024 it is fair to question just how big of a jump they could make in one offseason. Overall, this is an Illinois offense that has some nice pieces but won't be an offense that necessarily will put fear into opposing defenses. They'll have their moments but likely will lack the consistency that they'll need to really have a good chance to win on a week-to-week basis.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

DEFENSE

Defensively, the Illini saw a major downfall last fall from their 2022 season. After allowing just 12.8 points per game in 2022 which was best in the nation, the Illini allowed 29.4 points per game a season ago. The drop off wasn't overly surprising, the Illini saw the departure of several key contributors from the 2022 season especially in the secondary and was unable to replace those losses smoothly. The bad news for the Illini is that they said goodbye to more key contributors this offseason including star defensive tackle Johnny Newton, defensive end Keith Randolph, defensive end Bryce Barnes, and defensive tackle Denzel Daxon.The Illini did look to address those loses in the portal and picked up a trio of defensive lineman, all defensive tackles in Dennis Briggs Jr, Gentle Hunt, and Enyce Sledge. The linebacker room returns mostly intact for the Illini including outside linebacker Seth Coleman who is a tremendous pass rusher from the second level. Coleman recorded 50 tackles including nine tackles for loss and six sacks a season ago. Middle linebacker Dylan Rosiek also returns after 82 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss last season. The Illini secondary will look to take a step forward in 2024 and once again was a position group addressed in the portal by the likes of Terrance Brooks, Torrie Cox Jr, and Chase Canada. Free safety Miles Scott and nickelback Xavier Scott both return in the secondary for Illinois as well the two defensive backs were among the Illini's top tacklers from a year ago and also had a combined four interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

FINAL THOUGHTS

You never want to count out a Bret Bielema team as he's a fantastic head coach and does a great job of getting his teams ready to compete week to week. That being said, it's hard to find too many playmakers on either side of the ball for Illinois. Offensively, Luke Altmyer should be a solid quarterback but there are not too many proven weapons at his disposal. Defensively, the defensive line is in a similar position to the secondary was a year ago. If the Illini struggle to get pressure on the quarterback in 2024 it will make it tough for their secondary this fall even if they take their own step forward from last season. The Illini and Gophers should matchup well together but overall this is an Illinois team that will likely find themselves among the bottom dwellers in the Big Ten in 2024.

