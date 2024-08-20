PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Minnesota Schedule Preview: Illinois Fighting Illini

Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Gophers Nation preview of Minnesota's 2024 schedule continues with the Illinois Fighting Illini as the Golden Gophers will travel to Champaign on Illinois on November 2.

Last season,the Illini defeated Minnesota 27-26 in Minneapolis thanks to a last-minute touchdown from Isaiah Williams. In that game, the Gophers allowed 297 passing yards including allowing backup quarterback John paddock to go 3-for-3 for 85 yards and a touchdown on the Illini's game winning drive. Starter Luke Altmyer was having a solid day before an injury knocked him out of the game, completing 24-of-31 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD




Advertisement

That being said, the win over Minnesota and a win over Illinois one week later was probably the high point of the Illini's 2023 season. Overall, Illinois finished the 2023 schedule with a 5-7 record and only won back-to-back games that one time. Outside of their wins over the Gophers and Hoosiers, Illinois also picked up wins over Toledo, FAU, and Maryland.

After having one of the country's best defenses in 2022, the Illini took a huge step back in 2023 after saying goodbye to several key contributors from the year before. The Illini allowed 29.4 points per game which ranked 96th in the country while allowing 377 yards of total offense per game.

Previous Schedule Previews: North Carolina | Rhode Island | Nevada | Iowa | Michigan | USC | UCLA | Maryland


HEAD COACH PROFILE: Bret Bielema

Bielema is entering year four with Illinois after going 5-7, 8-5, and 5-7 in his first three seasons in Champaign. For his career, the former Iowa Hawkeye has all things considered been a formidable head coach with a career record of 115-77 and had a 68-24 career record at Wisconsin from 2006 through 2012.

The Illinois native has three Big Ten championships to his name (2010, 2011, 2012) as well as one Big Ten Coach of the Year award. In 2019 he was also a member of the New England Patriots coaching staff that won Super Bowl LIII.

OFFENSE

Last season, Illinois put together a slightly below average offense that was pass heavy, throwing for over 260 yards per game. As a whole, the Illini averaged 24.5 points and 391 total yards per game. Their rushing attack, usually the hallmark of a Bret Bielema program, was poor, averaging just 126.4 yards per game.

Unfortunately for the Illini, only three key skill position players from 2023 return for the 2024 season.

Luke Altmyer who struggled early on in the season with seven interceptions through his first three games was able to right the ship over the next nine games, throwing for 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The injury he suffered against the Golden Gophers in early November ultimately kept him out for the rest of the season. He'll look to pick up where he left off this fall.

Tailback Kaden Feagin who averaged 4.6 yards per carry a year ago returns in 2024 as well, he'll be the Illini's starting running back as Reggie Love III transferred to Purdue this offseason.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant also returns. He was the Illini's third best receiver last season based off receptions with 43. He totaled 560 yards and seven touchdowns.

That being said, the Illini did see both Isaiah Williams (82-1055-5) and Casey Washington (49-670-4) depart the program this fall, both major losses for the program. Tight end Tip Reiman (19-203-3) also is no longer with the Illini.

On the offensive line, the Illini will have two transfer additions in their starting lineup in J.C Davis at left tackle and Kevin Wigenton II at LG. Josh Kreutz, Zy Crisler, and Josh Gesky will round out the Illini's likely starting offensive line this fall. The 2023 offensive line struggled mightily for the Illini with 40 sacks and 57 tackles for loss allowed, a rarity for a Bret Bielema offense. While the offensive line should be improved in 2024 it is fair to question just how big of a jump they could make in one offseason.

Overall, this is an Illinois offense that has some nice pieces but won't be an offense that necessarily will put fear into opposing defenses. They'll have their moments but likely will lack the consistency that they'll need to really have a good chance to win on a week-to-week basis.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!
CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

DEFENSE

Defensively, the Illini saw a major downfall last fall from their 2022 season. After allowing just 12.8 points per game in 2022 which was best in the nation, the Illini allowed 29.4 points per game a season ago.

The drop off wasn't overly surprising, the Illini saw the departure of several key contributors from the 2022 season especially in the secondary and was unable to replace those losses smoothly.

The bad news for the Illini is that they said goodbye to more key contributors this offseason including star defensive tackle Johnny Newton, defensive end Keith Randolph, defensive end Bryce Barnes, and defensive tackle Denzel Daxon.The Illini did look to address those loses in the portal and picked up a trio of defensive lineman, all defensive tackles in Dennis Briggs Jr, Gentle Hunt, and Enyce Sledge.

The linebacker room returns mostly intact for the Illini including outside linebacker Seth Coleman who is a tremendous pass rusher from the second level. Coleman recorded 50 tackles including nine tackles for loss and six sacks a season ago. Middle linebacker Dylan Rosiek also returns after 82 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss last season.

The Illini secondary will look to take a step forward in 2024 and once again was a position group addressed in the portal by the likes of Terrance Brooks, Torrie Cox Jr, and Chase Canada. Free safety Miles Scott and nickelback Xavier Scott both return in the secondary for Illinois as well the two defensive backs were among the Illini's top tacklers from a year ago and also had a combined four interceptions and 14 pass deflections.

FINAL THOUGHTS

You never want to count out a Bret Bielema team as he's a fantastic head coach and does a great job of getting his teams ready to compete week to week. That being said, it's hard to find too many playmakers on either side of the ball for Illinois. Offensively, Luke Altmyer should be a solid quarterback but there are not too many proven weapons at his disposal. Defensively, the defensive line is in a similar position to the secondary was a year ago. If the Illini struggle to get pressure on the quarterback in 2024 it will make it tough for their secondary this fall even if they take their own step forward from last season. The Illini and Gophers should matchup well together but overall this is an Illinois team that will likely find themselves among the bottom dwellers in the Big Ten in 2024.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLXNjaGVkdWxlLXByZXZpZXctaWxsaW5vaXMt ZmlnaHRpbmctaWxsaW5pIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEtc2NoZWR1bGUtcHJldmlldy1pbGxpbm9pcy1maWdo dGluZy1pbGxpbmkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=