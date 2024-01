"I can't wait," Fleck told the NBC crew when asked about his next step. "P.J. obviously a great coach, a great recruiting class with a bunch of my boys. The Gophers are going to be a team to watch out for."

Earlier this week, Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith caught up with Perich to briefly discuss why he decided to sign with the Gophers over Ohio State and Florida State. "In the end, it's just the NFL," Perich said. "That was my dream from day one. So Minnesota being the best spot I think can get me to the NFL. Hopefully, I can get in, get in the competition and hopefully start day one. But obviously, there is a lot of competition there too so I'll be ready to work hard."