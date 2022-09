Western Illinois was overmatched and it showed on Saturday as Minnesota routed the Leathernecks on their way to a 62-10 victory.

Tanner Morgan was efficient, passing for 287 yards on 14-of-18 passing. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 130 yards while Trey Potts totaled 79 yards, each tallying two touchdowns apiece.

In total, the Gophers racked up 679 total yards which is the third most in program history.

Minnesota improves to 2-0 on the season and will prepare to host Colorado next Saturday.