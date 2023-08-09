Next up in our preseason previews of Minnesota's 2023 schedule is the Lousiana-Lafayette Rajin' Cajuns. The Ragin' Cajuns are entering year two under head coach Michael Desormeaux after previous head coach Billy Napier left for Florida. Lousiana-Lafayette has been one of the more consistent Group of Five teams over the last five years and remains a quality Sun Belt program. Compared to our first few previews, this one will be on the shorter side.

Lousiana-Lafayette's last five seasons SEASON HEAD COACH RECORD BOWL GAME 2022 Michael Desormeaux 6-7 Indpenedence Bowl 2021 Billy Napier 13-1 New Orleans Bowl 2020 Billy Napier 10-1 First Responder Bowl 2019 Billy Napier 11-3 Cure Bowl 2018 Billy Napier 7-7 Cure Bowl

Previewing the Ragin' Cajuns' offense

RETURNING LEADERS - OFFENSE STAT NAME TOTAL STATS Passing Yards Chandler Fields 58.2%, 1,123 yards, 11 TD, 4 INT Rushing Yards Jacob Kibodi 3y carries, 169 yds, 0 TD Receiving Yards Peter LeBlanc 22 rec, 174 yads, 1 TD

This was a Lousiana-Lafayette offense that last year was solid but not great. They averaged 26.2 points and 364.5 yards per game. They do return six starters on the offensive side of the ball but will have to replace quarterback Ben Woolridge, running back Chris Smith, and wide receiver Michael Jefferson. The three talents were the program's leading passer, rusher, and receiver last season. The offense still has a quality bit of talent, but question marks remain throughout. Quarterback Chandler Fields should be solid but doesn't have a tremendous upside, which is a good way to describe the offense as a whole. For most of their schedule, their offense will be fine enough, but this is ultimately a team that just won't have the talent to compete for four quarters with a program like Minnesota.

Previewing the Wildcats' defense

RETURNING LEADERS - DEFENSE STAT NAME TOTAL STATS Tackles S Kam Pedescleaux 74 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PD TFL DT Sonny Hazard 26 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks Sacks DT Sonny Hazard 26 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks INT MULTIPLE PLAYERS 1 INT

Last year, this was a very good defense for Lousiana-Lafayette, but they lost eight of their 11 starters last fall, putting defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan in a pretty tough place entering this season. They targeted the transfer portal this fall as a way to help alleviate the needs on the defensive side of the ball as well. The defense should be quite strong in the second and third levels, but there will be a lot of questions in the trenches for the Ragin' Cajuns. This should be a defense that will provide some challenges for the Golden Gophers but one that quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and the offense should be able to move the ball well against.

Overall: