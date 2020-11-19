GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Head coach PJ Fleck and company have continued to bolster the roster with talent. In the third part of a series, we take a look back at tight end recruiting over the last five years.

**This list does not include transfers or walk-ons**

MORE: Minnesota Quarterback Recruiting Over The Last 5 Classes | Minnesota Running Back Recruiting Over The Last 5 Classes