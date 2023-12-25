For one last time in 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program will take the field on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. as they take on the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl from Ford Field in Detroit. Below you can find all you need for the bowl matchup.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, December 26, 1:00 p.m. CT Where: Ford Field (Detroit, MI) - 64,500 capacity TV: ESPN | Connor Onion (PxP), Dustin Fox (Analyst), and Tori Petry (reporter) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 372/84/SiriusXM App

Coaching matchup

Minnesota (5-7, 3-6)- P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota; 11th overall) - Career Record: 79-56 - Record at Minnesota: 49-34 - Record against Bowling Green: 1-0 - Career bowl record: 5-2 - Bowl record at Minnesota: 4-0 - Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019) Bowling Green (7-5, 5-3) Scot Loeffler (5th year at Bowling Green; 5th overall) - Career Record: 20-34 - Record at Bowling Green: 20-34 - Record against Minnesota: 1-0 - Career bowl record: 0-1 - Bowl record at Minnesota: 0-1 - Career accolades: N/A

Series History - Tied 2-2

The two programs have met four times, all since 1986. The Gophers won the first matchup in 1986, 31-7 before dropping a rematch in 2007, 32-31. One year later in a rare trip to a Group of Five opponent, the Gophers defeated the Falcons 42-17 in Bowling Green. Their last matchup came in 2021, a 14-10 win for Bowling Green. This will be the first time the two programs have met in a bowl game.

PRIOR MATCHUPS DATE LOCATION MINNESOTA BOWLING GREEN 9/25/2021

Minneapolis, MN 10 14 9/6/2008

Bowling Green, OH

42 17 9/1/2007

Minneapolis, MN 31 32 9/13/1986

Minneapolis, MN 31 7

Betting

The Gophers enter Tuesday afternoon's game as a slight favorite with the line currently at 3.5 points. The over/under for the game is 39.5. it is the fourth game this season in which the over/under for a game featuring the Gophers was under 40 points. One of those matchups was the Gophers' 12-10 win over Iowa in October which featured a spread of 30.5 points.

