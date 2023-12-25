Minnesota vs. Bowling Green: How to watch, betting lines, and more
For one last time in 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program will take the field on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. as they take on the Bowling Green Falcons in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl from Ford Field in Detroit. Below you can find all you need for the bowl matchup.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: Tuesday, December 26, 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Ford Field (Detroit, MI) - 64,500 capacity
TV: ESPN | Connor Onion (PxP), Dustin Fox (Analyst), and Tori Petry (reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 372/84/SiriusXM App
Coaching matchup
Minnesota (5-7, 3-6)- P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota; 11th overall)
- Career Record: 79-56
- Record at Minnesota: 49-34
- Record against Bowling Green: 1-0
- Career bowl record: 5-2
- Bowl record at Minnesota: 4-0
- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
Bowling Green (7-5, 5-3) Scot Loeffler (5th year at Bowling Green; 5th overall)
- Career Record: 20-34
- Record at Bowling Green: 20-34
- Record against Minnesota: 1-0
- Career bowl record: 0-1
- Bowl record at Minnesota: 0-1
- Career accolades: N/A
Series History - Tied 2-2
The two programs have met four times, all since 1986. The Gophers won the first matchup in 1986, 31-7 before dropping a rematch in 2007, 32-31. One year later in a rare trip to a Group of Five opponent, the Gophers defeated the Falcons 42-17 in Bowling Green. Their last matchup came in 2021, a 14-10 win for Bowling Green. This will be the first time the two programs have met in a bowl game.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|MINNESOTA
|BOWLING GREEN
|
9/25/2021
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
10
|
14
|
9/6/2008
|
Bowling Green, OH
|
42
|
17
|
9/1/2007
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
31
|
32
|
9/13/1986
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
31
|
7
Betting
The Gophers enter Tuesday afternoon's game as a slight favorite with the line currently at 3.5 points. The over/under for the game is 39.5. it is the fourth game this season in which the over/under for a game featuring the Gophers was under 40 points. One of those matchups was the Gophers' 12-10 win over Iowa in October which featured a spread of 30.5 points.
Weather
It's expected to be a cold but not too cold of day in Detroit on Tuesday with a high in the mid-40s. Luckily for those in attendance and on the field, weather will not be a factor thanks to playing under the dome of Ford Field.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.