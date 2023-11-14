Minnesota will look to bounce back from a terrible loss to Purdue by taking on one of the country's premier teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. It will be a game in which the Gophers will have their hands full and enter the game as near 30-point underdogs to the Buckeyes. Here's what you need to know about the Buckeyes.

Ohio State on course for "Game of the Century" matchup against Michigan

At 10-0 on the season and their archrival, Michigan also at 10-0 on the season, the two programs are headed for a collision course for the final week of the college football season in what surely will be referred to as yet another "Game of the Century". The two programs have been dominant through much of the season, especially defensively with both programs owning two of the top three scoring defenses in the country. A win on Saturday over the Golden Gophers would give the Buckeyes their 11th consecutive full season with 11 wins or more. The Buckeyes have only failed to win 11 or more games twice in a full season since 2002.

Not your usual Ohio State offense

The Buckeyes this season have a very good offense, averaging 33. 3 points per game but by no means has it been elite this season. Ohio State is being led by former high four-star quarterback Kyle McCord. In his first year as the program's starting quarterback, he has been good but not prolific, completing 66.3% of his passes this season for 2,687 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. His top receiving target this year is as Gus Johnson likes to call him "Maserati Marv". The former four-star wide receiver is well on his way to being the Biletnikoff winner and a top-five draft pick next April with 59 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns. For the Buckeyes, Harrison Jr has been the difference in numerous contests including their win over Penn State earlier this season in which he recorded 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Outside of Harrison Jr, the Buckeyes' passing attack also relies on wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming as well as tight end Cade Stover, all three have amassed over 20 receptions and 200+ yards through this season for a combined seven touchdowns. On the ground, it has been the TreVeyon Henderson show this fall. Henderson has carried the ball the most of any of Ohio State's numerous tailbacks with 103 carries for 648 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions for 184 yards. The Buckeyes offensive line this season has been strong but not elite. They have allowed 17 sacks so far this season, good enough for 47th in the country. Their run blocking has been solid, paving the way for 4.1 yards per carry and 138.6 rushing yards per game.

An elite Buckeyes defense

As mentioned above, this is an elite Ohio State defense, allowing under 10 points per game this season. The Buckeyes defense this season has been great against both the run and the pass, allowing just 112.4 rushing yards per game and 149.8 passing yards a contest. Opposing offenses have had limited success running the ball this season, to say the least, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. The only schools to average over 4.0 yards per carry have been Notre Dame (4.5) and Rutgers (5.4). When it comes to their passing defense, opponents have thrown almost as many interceptions (6) as touchdowns this season (7). The Scarlet Knights have kept seven straight opponents to under 200 passing yards and have only allowed Western Kentucky to eclipse the 200-yard mark this season. Opponents have just 16 passing plays of 20 or more yards this season and just six of 30+ yards, the Buckeyes have yet to allow a passing play of 40 or more yards. Good looking stay ahead of the sticks as well with Ohio State boasting the country's 14th-best third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 29.32% of the time on fourth down. That number is second best in the Big Ten only behind Michigan. Throughout the season, Ohio State is allowing just under 16 first downs a game with 18 of them coming off penalties. The Golden Gophers' offense will have their handful even more so than the defense on Saturday in Columbus.

