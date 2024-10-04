Minnesota vs USC: Who are the projected starters for both teams?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers welcome the USC Trojans to Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon for a primetime Big Ten matchup. Below, Gophers Nation offers the projected starters for Saturday's matchup between the Gophers and Trojans.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Advertisement
OFFENSIVE STARTERS
|MINNESOTA
|POS.
|USC
|
QB
|
RB
|
WR
|
WR
|
WR
|
TE
|
LT
|
LG
|
C
|
RG
|
RT
DEFENSIVE STARTERS
|MINNESOTA
|POS.
|USC
|
DE
|
DT
|
DT
|
DE
|
LB
|
LB
|
CB
|
CB
|
NB/CB
|
S
|
S
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation