Minnesota vs USC: Who are the projected starters for both teams?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers welcome the USC Trojans to Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon for a primetime Big Ten matchup. Below, Gophers Nation offers the projected starters for Saturday's matchup between the Gophers and Trojans.

OFFENSIVE STARTERS
MINNESOTA POS. USC

Max Brosmer

QB

Miller Moss

Darius Taylor

RB

Woody Marks

Daniel Jackson

WR

Kyron Hudson

Le'Meke Brockington

WR

Ja'Kobi Lane

Elijah Spencer

WR

Zachariah Robinson

Jameson Geers

TE

Kade Eldridge

Aireontae Ersery

LT

Elijah Paige

Tyler Cooper

LG

Emmanuel Pregnon

Greg Johnson

C

Jonah Monheim

Quinn Carroll

RG

Amoas Talelele

Ashton Beers

RT

Mason Murphy
DEFENSIVE STARTERS
MINNESOTA POS. USC

Jah Joyner

DE

Anthony Lucas

Deven Eastern

DT

Gavin Meyer

Jalen Logan-Redding

DT

Nate Clifton

Danny Striggow

DE

Jamil Muhammad

Maverick Baranowski

LB

Mason Cobb

Cody Lindenberg

LB

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

Ethan Robinson

CB

Jaylin Smith

Justin Walley

CB

Jacobe Covington

Jack Henderson

NB/CB

Greedy Vance Jr

Aidan Gousby

S

Bryson Shaw

Coleman Bryson

S

Kamari Ramsey

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

