The Minnesota Golden Gophers need a win over Wisconsin on Saturday to become bowl-eligible this season. The Golden Gophers have lost each of their last three games to Illinois, Purdue, and Ohio State - all in different but disappointing fashions. The Badgers enter this weekend 6-05 on the season including 4-4 in conference play. They achieved bowl eligibility last weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 24-17 win in overtime, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Advertisement

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: November 25, 2023 - 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium - 50,850) TV: FS1 | Jeff Levering (PxP), Mark Helfrich (Analyst) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 388/SiriusXM App

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall) - Career Record: 79-55 - Record at Minnesota: 49-34 - Record against Wisconsin: 3-4 Wisconsin - Luke Fickell (1st Full Year at Wisconsin; 8th overall) - Career Record: 70-30 - Record at Wisconsin: 7-5 - Record against Minnesota: 0-0

Series History - Minnesota leads 62-62-8

Minnesota has won two straight in the series for Paul Bunyan's Axe after Wisconsin dominated the series for much of the last two decades which included a 14-year winning streak.

Betting

Wisconsin is a small favorite entering Friday with the spread currently at -3 in favor of the Badgers, up a point from the opening of Wisconsin -2. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

Weather

According to Accuweather, Saturday will be a cold day in Minneapolis with a high of 32 and a low of 25. No precipitation is expected and wind is expected to be minimal.

MINNESOTA GAME NOTES

Courtesy of the Minnesota Athletic Department 1. Minnesota (5-6, 3-5 B1G) closes out the regular season Saturday as it hosts Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4 B1G) at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 with radio coverage on the Gopher Radio Network. The most played FBS rivalry in college football history at 132 games, with an even mark of 62-62-8 between the schools, Saturday will be the 10th straight year that the Gophers and Badgers face off in the regular season finale. 2. The all-time series has been played 132 times, but Saturday marks the 75th battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe, a full history of which can be found on Page 50. First played for in 1948, the all-time series record for the Axe is tilted in Wisconsin's favor at 44-27-3, but Minnesota has won two in a row and three of the last five meetings. 3. Saturday is Senior Day for Minnesota. There are 28 players on the Minnesota roster who hold the distinction of being a senior or older. However, with the extra year of eligibility from the 2020 COVID season, many still have multiple years remaining to play. Of the 28 seniors, 14 are in their final year of competition: Chris Autman-Bell, Kyler Baugh, Nathan Boe, Chris Collins, Corey Crooms Jr., Darnell Jefferies, Tre'Von Jones, Tyler Nubin, Ryan Selig, Karter Shaw, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Sean Tyler, Brady Weeks and Bryce Williams. 4. Gopher history was made when Jordan Nubin was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his standout performance against Michigan State on Oct. 28. His win marked the ninth time this season that Minnesota had a weekly honor from the Big Ten, breaking the program record of eight set in 2018 and matched in 2019. In addition to Jordan Nubin's honor, Tyler Nubin has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week twice, while Dragan Kesich can say the same for Special Teams Player of the Week. Freshman of the Week has gone to Darius Taylor three times, tying a program record, and Zach Evans has won it once. Since Freshman of the Week was introduced in 2010, the only other season that Minnesota has won all four awards came in 2014. More information on each weekly award winner can be found throughout the notes. 5. The 2023 campaign is the seventh for head coach P.J. Fleck at Minnesota, where his record is 49-33. He is fifth in program history for overall wins, Big Ten wins (29) and games coached (82). Fleck's .598 win percentage is third best among Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games under their helm behind only Henry L. Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1932-41, ‘45-50). In his 11th season overall as a college head coach, Fleck is 79-55 (.590).

WISCONSIN GAME NOTES

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Athletic Department