It was a total team effort for the Gophers in the win with four different scorers reaching double digits, freshman guard Cam Christie led the way with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

Ben Johnson's Minnesota Golden Gophers continue to be one of the hottest teams in college basketball, extending their winning streak to six games on Sunday night with a 65-62 win over the Maryland Terrapins. The win improves the Golden Gophers to 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

It was a slow start for the Gophers in the win on both sides of the court, finding themselves down 23-12 within the first 11 minutes of the game. They were able to close the first half on a strong note, however, outscoring the Terrapins 10-6 over the remainder of the first half to cut the deficit to just 29-22 at the half.

After shooting just 29% in the first half, the Gohpers found their shooting stroke in the second half, making 53.6% of their shots over the final 20 minutes including 5-of-9 from three-point range. Forward Dawson Garcia who has been quiet since returning from injury led the Gophers in the second half with 10 points including going 6-for-6 from the free throw line, he also had five rebounds in the win.

Ethan Hawkins also had a big second half for the Gohpers with eight points and six assists. Cam Christie and Pharrell Payne also had eight points in the final 20 minutes of action, helping lead the Gophers to a 43-point second half.

Maryland, on the other hand, was unable to keep their hot shooting from the first half, hitting just 32% of their shots in the second half, making 9-of-28 attempts from the field.