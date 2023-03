Among Minnesota's most notable visitors, this past weekend was New York defensive back Samuel Madu. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete out of Archbishop Stepinac is a prospect that has grown increasingly on Minnesota's radar since the addition of cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Nick Monroe to the Gophers' coaching staff this offseason.

On Saturday, Madu made his first visit to the Gophers' program, a visit that has put the Gophers at the top of his recruitment.