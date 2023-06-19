According to a report from FloWrestling, Minnesota's two-time heavyweight champion wrestler Gable Stevenson may not be done just yet.

"The Olympic champion and 2X NCAA champion confirmed with FloWrestling that he wants to return to NCAA competition next year," the report says. Stevenson was last seen in 2022 when he won his second-straight heavyweight national championship before taking off his wrestling shoes and leaving them on the mat.

Following his second championship, Stevenson began training to join the WWE whom he signed a NIL deal prior to leaving Minnesota. He returned to competition, however, this spring when he wrestled at the 2023 US Open Wrestling Championships. Now, it looks like he's coming back for one last run.

FloWretling also notes, "Steveson still has to sort out scheduling details with the WWE before his return is official, but if all goes according to plan, he will be back on the NCAA mat next season."

During his career with the Gophers, Stevenson was 67-2 including winning 34 consecutive matches to end his career at the time. He was also 34-6 as a freestyle wrestler.



