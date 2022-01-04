Notre Dame OL transfer Quinn Carroll coming home to play for the Gophers

The 6-foot-6, 318-pound talent announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night.

After three seasons at Notre Dame, former Edina (Minn.) offensive tackle Quinn Carroll will start the next chapter of his collegiate career back home at Minnesota.

Carroll didn't play his freshman season due to an ACL injury and played three games his sophomore season.

This past season, Carroll participated in all 13 games for the Fighting Irish mostly on special teams. He logged 23 snaps along the offensive line.

Coming out of high school, Carroll was rated a 6.0, 4-star prospect and committed to Notre Dame over the likes of Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. He had 31 offers total on his resume.

Carroll becomes the fourth transfer addition for Minnesota this offseason, joining defensive backs Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian) and Beanie Bishop (Western Kentucky) along with former Vanderbilt defensive end Lorenza Surgers.