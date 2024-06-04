This weekend, Minnesota will be hosting a large group of targets on campus for their first official visit weekend of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Among those top prospects is three-star linebacker Pierce Mooberry , a 6-foot-4, 205-pound linebacker / tight end out of Millard North High Schol in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mooberry has been on campus twice before in his recruitment, visiting the Gophers last October, a day before receiving an offer from the program. He also visited the Gophers in April to take in a spring practice.

As a junior, Mooberry recorded 68 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack on the defensive side of the ball. On the offensive side of the ball, he recorded 250 total yards including 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns.