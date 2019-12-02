Official visit seals commitment from Fla. WR Douglas Emilien
Minnesota strikes again in the Sunshine State, landing a commitment from a talented offensive weapon in American Heritage (Fla.) wide receiver Douglas Emilien.The three-star prospect took an offici...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news