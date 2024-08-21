That being said, this offseason, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke wanted to make sure that depth would not be an issue again for the Gophers.

That being said, last season, the Gophers depth at the running back position was tested. The Gophers at one point looked towards walk-on tailback Jordan Nubin to be the driving force of the offense and he did an admirable job in the process, 127 carries for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers starting running back job is locked down by Darius Taylor. The sophomore is coming off a true freshman season in which he rushed for 799 yards and five touchdowns across just six games. Notably, he missed the six other games last season banged up, but when on the field, his talent was undeniable.

This offseason, the Gophers brought in a pair of true freshman tailbacks in Obifame Ijeboi and Jaydon Wright while also signing a trio of transfers in Sieh Bangura (Ohio), Marcus Majors (Oklahoma), and Jaren Mangham (Michigan State).

On Monday during his weekly meeting with the media, Fleck discussed the depth of the running back room and singled out Marcus Majors extensively as a tailback who has been impressive so far in fall camp.

"We brought in Marcus Majors, who played a ton of football at Oklahoma. Everytime I see that number 24, I just think man he looks like 24 but bigger. Just a bigger version of the old 24, Mohamed (Ibrahim)," Fleck said about the sixth year running back.

"Marcus is another guy who’s exceeded my expectations. I mean he can run in between the tackles really well, he can get thin real fast and he can play behind his pads really well. Anticipates blocks. I think that’s huge for a running back. Can you see the whole scheme and how it's working, than just ‘okay here’s my read and my next read,’ you can tell people who are a little robotic. He is not that. It naturally happens, he can see blocks before they happen, he can see it on the next level, makes people mix in the hole."

Prior to arriving in Minneapolis this offseason, Majors ran for 833 yards and eight touchdowns across 194 career carries in five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. While he likely won't see a major role within the Gophers offense this fall thanks to both Darius Taylor and the depth at the position, Majors will have the opportunity to carve out a role within the offense as he looks to make a splash in his last year in college football.

Fleck also noted in his answer regarding the depth at the position, true freshman Fame Ijeboi and transfers Jared Mangham and Sieh Bangura.

"Fame Ijeboi has been great as a true freshman. He's had a great training camp. Brought in Jaren Mangham, who's kind of been a journeyman, different spots and really glad he's here. He's really matured and developed. Big back, plays behind his pads, he's got better feet, more speed than I think people give them credit for and then Sieh Bengura, who was the freshman player of the year in the MAC, two years ago. He's a young back but he's got good size, just got to continue to bend. He's getting better with everyday."

"We knew we had to emphasize the running back position," he added as he finished his remarks. "And the competition has been really good. I thought Darius has done a really good job with Marcus of leading that room in practice."





The Golden Gophers running back room, led by Taylor and Majors will begin their 2024 season on August 29 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.



