Oregon transfer guard Brennan Rigsby commits to Minnesota
After a recent visit with Minnesota, Oregon transfer guard Brennan Rigsby has committed to the Gophers.
During the 2023-24 season, Rigsby averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for the Ducks while shooting 40.9% FG, 35.3% 3P, and 69% FT.
He started 13 of 36 games for Oregon this past season while averaging 22.7 minutes per game.
Rigsby has played the last two seasons at Oregon and started his collegiate career at Northwest Florida State College.
Rigsby joins Canisius power forward Frank Mitchell as the second transfer commitment Minnesota has received during the spring portal window.
The Gophers have seen the likes of Elijah Hawkins, Pharrel Payne (Texas A&M), Joshua Ola-Joseph (Cal), Braeden Carrington, Kris Keiyns, and Isaiah Ihnen (Liberty) all enter the transfer portal during the spring cycle.
