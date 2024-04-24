After a recent visit with Minnesota, Oregon transfer guard Brennan Rigsby has committed to the Gophers.

During the 2023-24 season, Rigsby averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game for the Ducks while shooting 40.9% FG, 35.3% 3P, and 69% FT.

He started 13 of 36 games for Oregon this past season while averaging 22.7 minutes per game.

Rigsby has played the last two seasons at Oregon and started his collegiate career at Northwest Florida State College.