A pair of Minnesota Golden Gopher signees in the 2024 recruiting class have landed in the final Rivals250 of the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Coming in at No. 85 in the rankings is safety Koi Perich, Perich was the second biggest riser in the entire final rankings, jumping 139 spots from No. 224 to No. 85, making him one of the highest-rated signees in Minnesota history according to Rivals.



Here's what Adam Friedman had to say about Perich in an article on the country's top risers.