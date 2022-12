GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

One of Minnesota's biggest remaining targets in the 2023 class is Cincinnati (OH) offensive lineman Phillip Daniels.

Daniels, who was previously committed to Pittsburgh, is fresh off an in-home visit with the Minnesota staff and is eyeing a decision date of December 21st, also known as National Signing Day.

The Gopher Report caught up with Daniels to get the latest on his recruitment, relationship with the Minnesota staff, decision, and more.