The Class of 2011 had 26 total commitments and was given the 52nd overall team recruiting rank and ninth in the Big Ten.

The Gopher Report continues on it's re-ranking of the classes 2010-17 from #8 down to #1. Coming in at #5 in the rankings: The Class of 2011

2011 and 2014 were close in my opinion however it was the star power of David Cobb and Cedric Thompson, two NFL draft picks, paired with the depth of this class that gave it the edge. David Cobb and Cedric Thompson were both drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Cobb was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2014 after rushing 314 times for 1,629 yards (both single season program records) and 13 touchdowns. Thompson started 32 career games across three seasons, finishing with a total of 205 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 5 INTs. A steady rock in the secondary over the course of three seasons for Tracy Claeys/Jay Sawvel. Led team in tackles as a junior, was second on team as a senior.

Josh Campion started 43 career games, including 39 straight, on the offensive line and was a big (literally) piece of Minnesota's turnaround throughout the Kill tenure. He was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and probably would've been All-Big Ten his senior year if not for missing most of the season with an injury.

The highest ranked recruit in the class, Tommy Olson, started 26 total games at various spots on the line including all 13 at center as a senior. Olson was also named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches and media and along with his brother, Ed, was a pivotal member of the Gopher turnaround.

Theiren Cockran started 38 total games and was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2015 where he collected 28 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 3 sacks. Finished with 14.5 career sacks.