Ranking the classes 2010-17: #5
The Gopher Report continues on it's re-ranking of the classes 2010-17 from #8 down to #1. Coming in at #5 in the rankings: The Class of 2011
The Class of 2011 had 26 total commitments and was given the 52nd overall team recruiting rank and ninth in the Big Ten.
Here is a breakdown of the class:
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|Stars
|Rating
|
OL
|
Mahtomedi, MN
|
5.7
|
DB
|
Yuma, AZ
|
5.6
|
QB
|
Shawnee Mission, KS
|
5.6
|
LB
|
Moorpark, CA
|
5.6
|
LB
|
Chanhassen, MN
|
5.6
|
OL
|
Fork Union, VA
|
5.6
|
TE
|
Shawnee Mission, KS
|
5.6
|
WR
|
Denton, TX
|
5.6
|
DB
|
Miramar, FL
|
5.6
|
LB
|
Delray Beach, FL
|
5.5
|
OL
|
Bloomington, MN
|
5.5
|
OL
|
Bloomington, MN
|
5.5
|
OL
|
Menasha, WI
|
5.5
|
DB
|
Eden Prairie, MN
|
5.5
|
WR
|
Yuma, AZ
|
5.5
|
DE
|
Arlington, TX
|
5.5
|
WR
|
Edina, MN
|
5.5
|
OL
|
Rosemount, MN
|
5.5
|
RB
|
Killeen, TX
|
5.5
|
WR
|
Fort Scott, KS
|
5.5
|
DB
|
Wake Forest, NC
|
5.4
|
TE
|
Iowa Falls, IA
|
5.4
|
DB
|
Lehigh Acres, FL
|
5.4
|
DE
|
Homestead, FL
|
5.4
|
QB
|
Manvel, TX
|
5.3
|
DB
|
Calipatria, CA
|
5.2
2011 and 2014 were close in my opinion however it was the star power of David Cobb and Cedric Thompson, two NFL draft picks, paired with the depth of this class that gave it the edge. David Cobb and Cedric Thompson were both drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
Cobb was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2014 after rushing 314 times for 1,629 yards (both single season program records) and 13 touchdowns. Thompson started 32 career games across three seasons, finishing with a total of 205 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and 5 INTs. A steady rock in the secondary over the course of three seasons for Tracy Claeys/Jay Sawvel. Led team in tackles as a junior, was second on team as a senior.
Josh Campion started 43 career games, including 39 straight, on the offensive line and was a big (literally) piece of Minnesota's turnaround throughout the Kill tenure. He was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and probably would've been All-Big Ten his senior year if not for missing most of the season with an injury.
The highest ranked recruit in the class, Tommy Olson, started 26 total games at various spots on the line including all 13 at center as a senior. Olson was also named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the coaches and media and along with his brother, Ed, was a pivotal member of the Gopher turnaround.
Theiren Cockran started 38 total games and was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2015 where he collected 28 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 3 sacks. Finished with 14.5 career sacks.
Who outplayed their rating?
Without a doubt, Cedric Thompson wins this after being ranked a 5.2 two-star recruit and being a 5th round draft pick. Credit to the scouting staff as well as Cedric for maximizing his abilities. Theiren Cockran also has to be mentioned here being a multi-year starter as a 5.4 two-star.
Who did not play up to their ranking?
This class had some unfortunate events happen, especially at the top of the class. Drayquan Crawford attended summer school in 2011 however transferred to UNLV as he wouldn't meet admissions standards. Peter Westerhaus was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis prior to the 2013 season, which ended his football career. Quinn Bauducco retired due to a back injury in 2012. Quentin Gardener was unable academically to enroll into the University due to test scores.
Summary:
I thought the coaches did a solid job in this class in getting a solid amount of players, particularly on the offensive line. Joe Bjorklund started 16 career games on the offensive line. Foster Bush also started a handful of games for the Gophers. To get three solidifed starters as well as a contributor is solid. Additional to the players mentioned above, Drew Goodger, Marcus Jones, Grayson Levine, and Devin Crawford-Tufts all saw time for the Maroon & Gold, giving it the #5 ranking in our class re-rank.
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @CoachDavidSisk, @SeanW_Rivals
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report