Happy Monday Morning Gophers fans and welcome in today's recruiting rouser. The 2023 recruiting class all but officially wrapped up for the Gophers and the 2024 recruiting cycle is heating up.

The 2024 recruiting cycle has seen commitments pick up over the last few weeks including the Gophers picked up a commitment from Michigan LB Brady Pretzlaff. That being said, as the month of January has progressed, it's become increasingly clear on several Gophers prospects on who the Gophers are trending in the positive direction for and who they're losing ground on.