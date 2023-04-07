Talented two-way lineman target Riley Sunram is set to make a return trip to Minnesota on Saturday. The three-star prospect has been a frequent visitor to the Twin Cities dating back to receiving his offer in July of last year after impressing the coaching staff at camp.

Since then, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect has seen a big uptick in his recruiting process, picking up additional offers from the likes of Kansas, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, and Miami (Fla.).

In recent weeks, Sunram has been on a wave of visits that have included Miami, Kansas, K-State, and Nebraska.

Now, he'll make his return to Minnesota for the first time since January when he stopped by to hang out with P.J. Fleck and his staff for a junior day visit.

Sunram is looking forward to getting back on campus, spending more time with the coaches, and checking out spring practice.

"Relationship is going very good with Minnesota," Sunram noted. "I chat and text with Coach Debo (Winston DeLattiboudere III) almost daily. I also communicate with Fleck, (Joe) Rossi, (Danny) Collins regularly. Really excited to see Coach Debo and the other coaches in action at practice tomorrow."

It's clear the Gophers have put themselves in a great spot for the North Dakota native as he continues to progress through his recruiting process.