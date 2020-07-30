Scouting Jamal Mashburn Jr.
As the newcomers to the Minnesota Basketball program trickle into campus this summer there will be a mixed bag of incoming freshman from the Unites States and internationally as well as transfers. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news