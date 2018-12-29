Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-29 22:47:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Mount St. Mary's

Dd0vmkxu7rrfdlvc8ejq
Vado Morse
https://MountAthletics.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

It is appropriate that Minnesota's contest with Mount St. Mary's this Sunday will be the final game of the 2018 calendar year. Not only is this a transition game that will end one year and begin an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}