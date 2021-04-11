Sean Sutherlin the latest transfer commit for Minnesota
Minnesota strikes again in the transfer portal with the commitment of former New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin.
Sutherlin becomes the fourth transfer commitment for new Gophers head coach Ben Johnson - joining Jamison Battle (George Washington), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), and E.J. Stephens (Lafayette).
An Irondale (Minn.) product, Sutherlin sat out last season after hip surgery but averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound standout started his college career at Sheridan College in Wyoming, where he played two seasons before landing at New Hampshire.
