Minnesota strikes again in the transfer portal with the commitment of former New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin.

Sutherlin becomes the fourth transfer commitment for new Gophers head coach Ben Johnson - joining Jamison Battle (George Washington), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), and E.J. Stephens (Lafayette).

An Irondale (Minn.) product, Sutherlin sat out last season after hip surgery but averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound standout started his college career at Sheridan College in Wyoming, where he played two seasons before landing at New Hampshire.

