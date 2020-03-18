News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 16:25:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

SEASON RECAP: Daniel Oturu

Daniel Oturu had a great sophomore season
Daniel Oturu had a great sophomore season (https://michigan.rivals.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Probably the least controversial statement that I will ever make is that Daniel Oturu had a great 2019-20 season. Most of the controversy revolved around how good it was. A ruckus was raised by man...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}