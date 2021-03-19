Game one is set for first pitch at 6:00 PM CT on Saturday. Game two will begin at 1:00 PM CT on Sunday and the series will conclude with game three beginning at 12:00 PM CT on Monday.

Minnesota will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats this weekend for a three-game series, and their final series of the season at US Bank Stadium.

Last time out the Gophers dropped their second straight four-game series of the season, this time to Illinois. At 2-6 on the season, Minnesota will be the road team for this series versus Northwestern due to inability for the game to be played at the Wildcats' home in Evanston, Illinois.

Minnesota and Northwestern have faced off a total of 248 times in program history with Minnesota commanding the series 168-80 all-time. 2019 was the most recent matchup between the Gophers and Wildcats with Minnesota taking two of three from Northwestern in Evanston.

Gopher second baseman Zack Raabe was named a pre season second team All-American and comes into the weekend series slashing .571/.667/1.381 with four home runs, three doubles, six RBI's and six runs scored. He leads the nation in slugging percentage and is first in the Big Ten in batting average and on base percentage.

The Wildcats come into Minneapolis with a 5-3 start to the 2021 season having already played one four-game series versus Penn State at US Bank Stadium. Northwestern currently leads the Big Ten with a .301 team batting average and on the mound the Wildcats sport a 4.91 team ERA.

All three games of the weekend series can be seen on Big Ten Network Plus.