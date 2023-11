Seven Minnesota Golden Gophers have earned All-Big Ten honors on defense and special teams for their performances this fall.

Leading the way for the Gophers is safety Tyler Nubin and kicker Dragan Kesich being named All-Big Ten first team by both the Coaches and Media.

Four Gophers earned honorable mention offers as well in defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, defensive end Jah Joyner, defensive end Danny Striggow, cornerback Justin Walley, and punter Mark Crawford.