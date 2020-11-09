Columbia (SC) running back CJ Stokes has continued to see his stock rise over the last couples months. Since he first spoke to The Gopher Report back in September, Stokes has added offers from numerous schools such as Duke, Louisville, Liberty, and more. His popularity continues to grow, but his focus at the moment is on helping Hammond to a state championship.

"My recruitment has been amazing so far, I’m very blessed," said Stokes. "I don’t have a timeline for a commitment yet, as I’m focusing on winning a state championship with my team right now, but the schools I’ve been hearing from so far are South Carolina, Minnesota, Duke, Louisville, UNC, Temple, App state, and Liberty."

Minnesota was one of the first in for Stokes, who is hearing from multiple coaches on a near daily basis.

"Nick Murphy and Steven Ruzic are who I’ve been hearing from the most. They text me just about every other day and FaceTime me to show me some of the practices. I’d say the relationship is pretty strong," Stokes said.