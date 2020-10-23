Sean Williams - Michigan 28, Minnesota 24: Considering the secrecy surrounding the depth chart and possible opt outs, I don't think the Gophers will have enough experienced bodies to get the job done. Joe Milton looks like a first-time starter, but does enough for the Wolverines to squeak by.

Sean's Week 1 Picks Game Sean's Pick Illinois at Wisconsin Wisconsin, 35-13 Iowa at Purdue Purdue, 29-24 Nebraska at Ohio State Ohio State, 42-21 Maryland at Northwestern Northwestern, 31-17 Penn State at Indiana Indiana, 38-28 Rutgers at Michigan State Michigan State, 30-13

Connor Stevens - Minnesota 28, Michigan 24: Michigan likely has more talent than Minnesota, but in game one I'm going to have to side with experience. Minnesota's experienced offense is facing Michigan's inexperienced defense and Minnesota's inexperienced defense is going against Michigan's inexperienced offense. There will be some kinks to work out for both sides, but Minnesota's offensive familiarity and new weapons integrated in the offense like Daniel Jackson and Brevyn Spann-Ford make the difference in this one.

Connor's Week 1 Picks Game Illinois at Wisconsin Wisconsin 31-17 Iowa at Purdue Iowa 35-21 Nebraska at Ohio State Ohio State 52-17 Maryland at Northwestern Northwestern 24-20 Penn State at Indiana Penn State 31-28 Rutgers at Michigan State Rutgers 28-24

Alex Carlson - Minnesota 27, Michigan 21: Minnesota's offense should be explosive enough with the returning offensive line and Morgan & Co. that I think the Gophers will be able to put pressure on the Wolverines secondary. The inexperience of Milton in his first start and lack of offensive line continuity will hurt Michigan. I think the Gophers take this one.

Alex's Week 1 Picks Game Illinois at Wisconsin Wisconsin 45-17 Iowa at Purdue Purdue 24-14 Nebraska at Ohio State Ohio State 56-24 Maryland at Northwestern Northwestern 21-14 Penn State at Indiana Penn State 38-27 Rutgers at Michigan State Michigan State 31-20

Jared Halus - Minnesota 24, Michigan 20: This is a big game, and truthfully, I don’t know how good Jim Harbaugh is at getting his team ready for big games. Minnesota is able to do enough offensively in this one, and the Gophers pick up a big week one win.