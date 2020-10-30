Sean Williams - Minnesota 45, Maryland 21: Maryland only mustered three points in their loss to Northwestern last week. They'll find the end zone against Minnesota's defense, who is still trying to find their identity. However, the Gophers have too much firepower on offense.

Sean's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 6-1 Game Ohio State at Penn State 48-31, Ohio State Michigan State at Michigan 45-20, Michigan Northwestern at Iowa 28-24, Iowa Purdue at Illinois 37-17, Purdue Indiana at Rutgers 31-28, Indiana

Connor Stevens - Minnesota 48, Maryland 14: Maryland is just too young on both sides of the ball and not ready to compete in the Big Ten just yet in year two under Mike Locksley. The Gophers offense looked good last week against a good Michigan defense so expect a big game from Mo Ibrahim again. The defense takes a step with more film and experience, and the Gophers handle the Terps in College Park.

Connor's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 4-3 Game Ohio State at Penn State 38-28 Ohio State Michigan State at Michigan 45-14 Michigan Northwestern at Iowa 24-20 Iowa Purdue at Illinois 35-14 Purdue Indiana at Rutgers 35-17 Indiana

Alex Carlson - Minnesota 45, Maryland 17: Minnesota wins big as it finds it's groove offensively and forces a few turnovers on defense. Northwestern rushed for 325 yards on Maryland last week, I think Gophers dominate up front.

Alex's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 4-3 Game Ohio State at Penn State Ohio State 48, Penn State 28 Michigan State at Michigan Michigan 52, Michigan State 24 Northwestern at Iowa Iowa 27, Northwestern 24 Purdue at Illinois Purdue 28, Illinois 20 Indiana at Rutgers Indiana 35, Rutgers 31

Jared Halus - Minnesota 38, Maryland 20: After a slow week one start against Michigan, Minnesota may suffer a bit of a hangover off the bat against Maryland, but will take over and handle the Terps for most of this game. Tanner Morgan and Co are able to make some big plays in the second quarter to get lots of points on the board and the Gophers take this one.