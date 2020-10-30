Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Maryland
Day: Friday, October 30th
Game Time: 6:30PM CST
Location: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
Network: ESPN
Series Record: Maryland leads 3-2
Last Game: Minnesota won 52-10 on Oct. 26, 2020, at TCF Bank Stadium
Betting Line: Minnesota -20
GAME WEEK COVERAGE: PODCAST - PREVIEWING MARYLAND | CONEY DURR FOCUSED ON IMPROVING YOUNG DEFENSE | WHAT'S AT STAKE | FLECK TALKS MARYLAND | ROSSI, SANFORD, JR. LOOK AHEAD TO MARYLAND | THREE KEYS TO VICTORY | ANSWERING FIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT MARYLAND
Sean Williams - Minnesota 45, Maryland 21: Maryland only mustered three points in their loss to Northwestern last week. They'll find the end zone against Minnesota's defense, who is still trying to find their identity. However, the Gophers have too much firepower on offense.
|Game
|
Ohio State at Penn State
|
48-31, Ohio State
|
Michigan State at Michigan
|
45-20, Michigan
|
Northwestern at Iowa
|
28-24, Iowa
|
Purdue at Illinois
|
37-17, Purdue
|
Indiana at Rutgers
|
31-28, Indiana
Connor Stevens - Minnesota 48, Maryland 14: Maryland is just too young on both sides of the ball and not ready to compete in the Big Ten just yet in year two under Mike Locksley. The Gophers offense looked good last week against a good Michigan defense so expect a big game from Mo Ibrahim again. The defense takes a step with more film and experience, and the Gophers handle the Terps in College Park.
|Game
|
Ohio State at Penn State
|
38-28 Ohio State
|
Michigan State at Michigan
|
45-14 Michigan
|
Northwestern at Iowa
|
24-20 Iowa
|
Purdue at Illinois
|
35-14 Purdue
|
Indiana at Rutgers
|
35-17 Indiana
Alex Carlson - Minnesota 45, Maryland 17: Minnesota wins big as it finds it's groove offensively and forces a few turnovers on defense. Northwestern rushed for 325 yards on Maryland last week, I think Gophers dominate up front.
|Game
|
Ohio State at Penn State
|
Ohio State 48, Penn State 28
|
Michigan State at Michigan
|
Michigan 52, Michigan State 24
|
Northwestern at Iowa
|
Iowa 27, Northwestern 24
|
Purdue at Illinois
|
Purdue 28, Illinois 20
|
Indiana at Rutgers
|
Indiana 35, Rutgers 31
Jared Halus - Minnesota 38, Maryland 20: After a slow week one start against Michigan, Minnesota may suffer a bit of a hangover off the bat against Maryland, but will take over and handle the Terps for most of this game. Tanner Morgan and Co are able to make some big plays in the second quarter to get lots of points on the board and the Gophers take this one.
|Game
|
Ohio State at Penn State
|
Ohio State 49, Penn State 20
|
Michigan State at Michigan
|
Michigan 45, Michigan State 17
|
Northwestern at Iowa
|
Northwestern 27, Iowa 24
|
Purdue at Illinois
|
Purdue 31, Illinois 21
|
Indiana at Rutgers
|
Indiana 38, Rutgers 27
============================
