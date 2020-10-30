 Minnesota Gophers Football - Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Maryland
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 08:15:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: Minnesota at Maryland

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Day: Friday, October 30th

Game Time: 6:30PM CST

Location: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Network: ESPN

Series Record: Maryland leads 3-2

Last Game: Minnesota won 52-10 on Oct. 26, 2020, at TCF Bank Stadium

Betting Line: Minnesota -20

GAME WEEK COVERAGE: PODCAST - PREVIEWING MARYLAND | CONEY DURR FOCUSED ON IMPROVING YOUNG DEFENSE | WHAT'S AT STAKE | FLECK TALKS MARYLAND | ROSSI, SANFORD, JR. LOOK AHEAD TO MARYLAND | THREE KEYS TO VICTORY | ANSWERING FIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT MARYLAND

Sean Williams - Minnesota 45, Maryland 21: Maryland only mustered three points in their loss to Northwestern last week. They'll find the end zone against Minnesota's defense, who is still trying to find their identity. However, the Gophers have too much firepower on offense.

Sean's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 6-1
Game

Ohio State at Penn State

48-31, Ohio State

Michigan State at Michigan

45-20, Michigan

Northwestern at Iowa

28-24, Iowa

Purdue at Illinois

37-17, Purdue

Indiana at Rutgers

31-28, Indiana

Connor Stevens - Minnesota 48, Maryland 14: Maryland is just too young on both sides of the ball and not ready to compete in the Big Ten just yet in year two under Mike Locksley. The Gophers offense looked good last week against a good Michigan defense so expect a big game from Mo Ibrahim again. The defense takes a step with more film and experience, and the Gophers handle the Terps in College Park.

Connor's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 4-3
Game

Ohio State at Penn State

38-28 Ohio State

Michigan State at Michigan

45-14 Michigan

Northwestern at Iowa

24-20 Iowa

Purdue at Illinois

35-14 Purdue

Indiana at Rutgers

35-17 Indiana

Alex Carlson - Minnesota 45, Maryland 17: Minnesota wins big as it finds it's groove offensively and forces a few turnovers on defense. Northwestern rushed for 325 yards on Maryland last week, I think Gophers dominate up front.

Alex's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 4-3
Game

Ohio State at Penn State

Ohio State 48, Penn State 28

Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan 52, Michigan State 24

Northwestern at Iowa

Iowa 27, Northwestern 24

Purdue at Illinois

Purdue 28, Illinois 20

Indiana at Rutgers

Indiana 35, Rutgers 31

Jared Halus - Minnesota 38, Maryland 20: After a slow week one start against Michigan, Minnesota may suffer a bit of a hangover off the bat against Maryland, but will take over and handle the Terps for most of this game. Tanner Morgan and Co are able to make some big plays in the second quarter to get lots of points on the board and the Gophers take this one.

Jared's Week 2 Picks, Overall Record: 4-3
Game

Ohio State at Penn State

Ohio State 49, Penn State 20

Michigan State at Michigan

Michigan 45, Michigan State 17

Northwestern at Iowa

Northwestern 27, Iowa 24

Purdue at Illinois

Purdue 31, Illinois 21

Indiana at Rutgers

Indiana 38, Rutgers 27

{{ article.author_name }}