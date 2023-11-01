How have Minnesota's 2024 commitments performed in their senior seasons? Gophers Nation takes a look at each of the Golden Gophers' senior seasons, offering their latest stats and highlight tapes.

It's been a great senior season for Lindsey, putting up big numbers for Fayetteville. In nine games, Linsdey has completed 66.2% of his passes for 2,740 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions. With Lindsey under center, the Bulldogs are 9-0 and are averaging 48.1 points per game this season.

We don't have Ijeboi's full-season stats but the last time update from the middle of the season was 629 all-purpose yards including 6.2 yards per carry. He totaled eight touchdowns in four and a half games played. William Penn is currently 3-4 this season and will face Haverford this weekend.

No stats were available for Wright but you can enjoy his midseason offensive highlights. The Fightin' Irish went 3-6 this season.

It's been a very good senior season for Corey Smith who has 29 receptions this season for 694 yards and seven touchdowns. Brownsburg is 9-1 this season including 7-1 in conference play.

The Canadian prospect has had a quality season for Clearwater Academy International with 24 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns. Clearwater sits at 5-4 on the season and will take on Venice this weekend in their final game of the season.

We have not been able to find any updated stats for Smith. Smith and Mankato West this season are 8-1 and will take on Sam Macy's Chanhassen this weekend in playoff action.

The senior tight end has no updated stats for his 2024 season. The Waubonsie Valley Warriors are 4-4 this season and fell to the Naperville North earlier this month, ending their season.

There are no updated stats for Jacob Simpson for this season. The Dragons are 5-5 this season and fell to the Ankeny Hawks 21-9, ending their season.

The Detroit Lakes native has 66 tackles this season including 7.0 tackles for a loss and one sack. He also had one interception on the season. The Lakers finished their season with a 7-2 record after falling to Rocori this past weekend 30-28.

No senior stats are available for Pretzlaff. That being said, the Gaylord Blue Devils are a perfect 10-0 this season and will look to remain perfect when they take on the Petoskey Northmen this weekend in the MHSAA Playoffs.

No senior stats are available for Macy. Chanhassen this season is 9-0 and will take on fellow Minnesota commitment Jalen Smith and Mankato West this weekend.

No stats are available for Hicks and his 2023 season. Iona Prep is 6-3 this season and will face Kellnberg Memorial on Friday in the NYCHSFL State Tournament.

No full-season stats are available for Prior Lake and Abasiri. The Lakers are 5-4 this season and will face the Centennial Cougars on Friday in the MSHSL playoffs.

Full stats are not available for Hill Murray but for the three games played, Seidl had 10 tackles including one sack. The Pioneers are 7-2 this season and will face Chisago Lakes Area this Friday.

No full stats are available for Perich's senior season but the Esko prospect has been impressive, picking up offers from USC and FSU. The Eskomos are 9-0 this season behind an unreal defensive effort that has allowed just 38 points all season.

The Archbishop Stepinac cornerback has recorded 46 tackles this season and 19 pass deflections. The Crusaders are 7-2 this season including 6-1 in league play. They'll take on Chaminade this weekend in the NYCHSFL State Tournament.

A do-it-all player for Morton Ranch. Gerald has 821 passing yards and seven touchdown passes this season. He also has 419 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards, and six additional touchdowns. Through eight games he has a total of 1,313 total yards and 10 touchdowns. Morton Ranch this season is 2-7.



Roy and Mukwonago went 6-4 this season and had their season on October 20 with a 31-28 loss to Arrowhead.

Clearwater sits at 5-4 on the season and will take on Venice this weekend in their final game of the season.