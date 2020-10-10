Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell talks Gopher commit Kenny Pohto
The Minnesota Gophers 2021 hoops recruiting class was looking to close out their current available scholarships with either a center or a point guard. Today, they got their big man when Sunrise Chr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news