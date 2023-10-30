After losing three of four heading into their bye week with both the offense and defense struggling, it was fair to question if the Minnesota Golden Gophers were going to be able to find their way this season.

Now just two weeks later, the Golden Gophers like much of the Big Ten West control their destiny heading into November.

This past Saturday, P.J. Fleck's Gophers won their second straight game by defeating the Michigan State Spartans 27-12 on a chilly afternoon in Minneapolis. With the win, the Golden Gophers are now (5-3, 3-2) and are one win away from once again being bowl eligible.

The Golden Gophers are getting hot at the right time and will look to carry their winning ways into the final month of the season. Before wrapping up the breakdown of the win over Michigan State, here are several thoughts on the Gophers' most recent win.