Takeaways from Minnesota's 27-12 win over Michigan State
After losing three of four heading into their bye week with both the offense and defense struggling, it was fair to question if the Minnesota Golden Gophers were going to be able to find their way this season.
Now just two weeks later, the Golden Gophers like much of the Big Ten West control their destiny heading into November.
This past Saturday, P.J. Fleck's Gophers won their second straight game by defeating the Michigan State Spartans 27-12 on a chilly afternoon in Minneapolis. With the win, the Golden Gophers are now (5-3, 3-2) and are one win away from once again being bowl eligible.
The Golden Gophers are getting hot at the right time and will look to carry their winning ways into the final month of the season. Before wrapping up the breakdown of the win over Michigan State, here are several thoughts on the Gophers' most recent win.
Next man up
Minnesota running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke might be doing one of the best coaching jobs of any position coach in the country this season. Dealing with injuries within his unit, McKissic-Luke was down to just one scholarship running back this week in Sean Tyler. Beyond Tyler, the Gophers would also have former walk-on safety, Jordan Nubin at their disposal.
When Sean Tyler fumbled on his initial carry of the game, the Gophers decided to give Jordan Nubin a chance. The outcome was nothing short of remarkable: Nubin carried the ball 40 times, accumulating 204 yards, and scoring two touchdowns.
This exceptional performance is bound to remain etched in the memories of Gophers fans for quite some time.
In his postgame press conference, P.J. Fleck praised Nubin for being a player who never complained about a lack of opportunities and for always working hard, practicing hard, and then when his opportunity came, taking hold of that opportunity.
