Aurora (IL) tight end Julian Johnson was the first of three commitments for the Gophers last week ahead of Jalen Smith and Drake Lindsey. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect held offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Iowa, Kansas State, Purdue, Missouri, Boston College, and many others.

Of the many schools he was hearing from, the Gophers were on him the hardest, along with Rutgers, Iowa, Kansas State, Indiana, Purdue, and Missouri, who made a late push in his recruitment according to Johnson.

Gaining the pledge from Johnson was a complete team effort from the Minnesota coaching staff, with many different coaches being involved in his recruitment,



"Coach Sowder the tight ends coach has been recruiting me, along with Coach Fleck," said Johnson. "I have also had a relationship with Coach McKissic-Luke who came from NIU, and Coach Koehler from Miami of Ohio."

Aside from the relationships, there were many reasons why Johnson knew Minnesota was home.

"The people, culture, energy, and the way that they took time to get to know me and my family," Johnson said. "I also loved campus, and the fact that it’s in the Big 10, which allows my family make it to home and away games."

A big recruiting weekend is shaping up for the weekend of June 9th-11th, and Johnson will be one of many commits on campus.