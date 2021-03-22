What exactly does a Ben Johnson led team look like on the basketball court?

When know what Ben Johnson looks like in maroon and gold, now what does a Ben Johnson basketball team look like? (FOX 9)

Ben Johnson is getting his first crack at coaching college hoops at his alma mater, and that's a fantastic story. Now, how well can he coach? What type of offense does he run? What are his defensive principals? What are his non-negotiables as a coach? Right now, we have no film to decipher any of this. He obviously has a knack for connecting with players, as we've seen from the reaction from former Gophers who've weighed in on the decision, but can he coach and win games in the Big Ten? You can recruit all you want, and keeping some of the prospects in the talent rich state of Minnesota will surely increase program interest and ticket sales, but winning games is ultimately the only thing that matters at the end of the day. Right now we have no evidence of what a Ben Johnson coached team looks like, and that's a scary reality for Gopher fans as they consider their feelings about this hire.

Who are his assistants?

With any young and inexperienced head coach, there needs to be a good group of assistants around him that can help ease the transition of becoming a head coach, especially at a major level. Whoever Ben Johnson's associate head coach is going to be, that's the first thing that should be looked at. One name that has circulated a bit through the grapevine is someone that has been brought up for months in Gopher land, and that's current Colorado State assistant, and former De La Salle legend Dave Thorson. Thorson coached Johnson during his career at De La Salle, and he's a name that has floated for that associate head coaching job since the hire was made just hours ago. With his experience, connections to Minnesota high school basketball, and the respect that he has here, that would be a home run right off the bat if Johnson is able to pull him away from Colorado State. Then what? You have two open spots left. This is probably a bit of an unconventional hire for a program like Minnesota, but one move that would surely keep the Minnesota train full steam ahead would be adding someone like D1 Minnesota's Al Harris to the staff. He was rumored a bit last year when Minnesota had an opening but they ultimately went another direction. Bringing him to the University of Minnesota would give the Gophers points with a 2022 class that has tons of top-end talent, and many of them received Gopher offers from the former staff already. Not to mention that, but some very interesting former in-state recruits are in the transfer portal that played for D1 Minnesota, including George Washington's Jamison Battle, and Ball State's Ishmael El-Amin. Plus, with Marquette firing their head coach, could Golden Eagle star, and former Prior Lake, Minnesota standout Dawson Garcia be next to enter the portal? If so, Harris could give Minnesota an early advantage there with his presence on staff. I also wouldn't think that keeping a guy like Ed Conroy on staff would hurt, either. He's done a really nice job with guys like Daniel Oturu, and, of course, his nephew Liam Robbins has a chance to return next year. Johnson and Conroy were on staff together a few years ago under Richard Pitino, and have hit the trail together. Conroy also has built a decent connection with 2020 four-star Tre Holloman of Cretin Derham-Hall, so he's one to consider. Another name to consider, and would be another home run if you can pull it off, is Baylor's Jared Nuness. Northern Iowa's Kyle Green coached with Johnson while at UNI and could be one to consider as well. A good staff is extremely important and there are definitely interesting options Johnson will have to mull over as he's making these decisions.

How much of a roster overhaul will this be?

Can Ben Johnson help spark Gabe Kalscheur's shooting stroke again? (USA Today)