Three-star DL Anthony Smith commits to Minnesota

Recruiting momentum continues for Minnesota on Monday with the commitment of Shippensburg (Pa.) defensive lineman Anthony Smith.

Smith took an official visit to Minnesota the weekend of June 11th, choosing the Gophers over the likes of Ole Miss, Michigan, North Carolina, Maryland, and others.

The three-star prospect is the Gophers' sixth commitment in the last two days and 13th overall pledge in the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound talent is the third defensive line commitment for the Gophers, joining St. Edward (Oh.) product Trey Bixby and Jack Pyburn out of Bolles (Fla.).