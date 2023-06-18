Minnesota's wave of recruiting momentum continued on Sunday morning as Philadelphia (Pa.) William Penn Charter School running back Ohifame Ijeboi announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Ijeboi had taken an official visit to Rutgers earlier this month and had picked up a recent offer from Nebraska. He was also talking with Northwestern about a possible official visit as well.

Overall, his recruiting resume featured over 20 offers total.

During his junior campaign on the gridiron, Ijeboi averaged 7.7 yards per carry and was named First-Team All Inter-AC and has three rushing touchdowns that went over 90 yards. He posted a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash at the Under Armour ESPN 300 Camp a few weeks ago that boosted his overall recruiting process.

In track, Ijeboi has posted a personal-best 10.89 in the 100-meters this spring to go along with a 22.8 time in the 200-meters.

Ijeboi becomes the 22nd overall commitment for Minnesota in the 2024 recruiting class and the third official visitor to commit this weekend, joining offensive linemen Nathan Roy and Mauricio Hinds.

The Philly native is also the second running back pledge in the Gophers' class, joining Jaydon Wright of Bishop McNamara (Ill.).