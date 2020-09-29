The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

Wisconsin's Eric Burrell had a big game against the Gophers last season (Darren Lee Photography)

We're less than a month away from the Big Ten starting their 2020 season and Minnesota will have a tough regular season slate ahead of them. In today's feature, The Gopher Report examines the five best defensive players Minnesota's offense will be facing this season.

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Karlaftis made an instant impact as a true freshman in West Lafayette, starting all 12 games for the Boilermakers. He tallied 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and led Purdue with 7.5 sacks. Those numbers earned him second team All-Big Ten honors and first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press. In last year's game against the Gophers, Karlaftis recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

- Walter Camp, Athlon Sports, Butkus Watch List, Bronko Nagurski Watch List...you name it and the Northwestern senior linebacker is on it. Fisher is coming off a 2019 campaign where he recorded 89 tackles and six tackles for loss. The Katy, Texas native recorded six tackles in last year's game against Minnesota and will be one of the best linebackers Minnesota will face this season.

Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

- Paye has been a constant along the defensive edge for the Wolverines the last two seasons. Last year, as a junior, Paye totaled 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He was recently named the No. 20 overall prospect in Mel Kiper's updated NFL Draft Board for 2021.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

- As a sophomore last year, Hutchinson started all 13 games for the Wolverines and has formed a formidable one-two DL punch with Kwity Paye. The Dearborn native tallied 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks and has earned many All-Big Ten, first-team defense nods from the media heading into this season.

Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin