Gophers Football Schedule, Version 3.0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!
Let's try this again.
After a couple of rough drafts, Minnesota has another official schedule for the 2020 season which was released this morning on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff.
MORE: GABE KALSCHEUR PREVIEW | GOPHERS OFFER 2022 TIGHT END | MINN. INTERESTED IN 2022 QB | BATEMAN TALK | HOOPS TARGETS IN 2022 RIVALS150 | 2022 WR HIGH ON GOPHERS WISH LIST
NEW SCHEDULE:
Oct. 24th - Michigan
Oct. 31st - at Maryland
Nov. 7th - at Illinois
Nov. 14th - Iowa
Nov. 21st - Purdue
Nov. 28th - at Wisconsin
Dec. 5th - Northwestern
Dec. 12th - at Nebraska
PREVIOUS SCHEDULE:
- Michigan State (away)
- Michigan (home)
- Iowa (home)
- Wisconsin (away)
- Nebraska (away)
- Indiana (home)
- Purdue (home)
- Illinois (away)
- Northwestern (home)
- Maryland (away)