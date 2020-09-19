 Minnesota Gophers Football - Gophers Football Schedule, 3.0
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 10:00:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Gophers Football Schedule, Version 3.0

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

Not subscriber yet? Click here and get signed up
Not subscriber yet? Click here and get signed up

Let's try this again.

After a couple of rough drafts, Minnesota has another official schedule for the 2020 season which was released this morning on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff.

MORE: GABE KALSCHEUR PREVIEW | GOPHERS OFFER 2022 TIGHT END | MINN. INTERESTED IN 2022 QB | BATEMAN TALK | HOOPS TARGETS IN 2022 RIVALS150 | 2022 WR HIGH ON GOPHERS WISH LIST

NEW SCHEDULE:

Oct. 24th - Michigan

Oct. 31st - at Maryland

Nov. 7th - at Illinois

Nov. 14th - Iowa

Nov. 21st - Purdue

Nov. 28th - at Wisconsin

Dec. 5th - Northwestern

Dec. 12th - at Nebraska

DISCUSS THE GOPHERS' SCHEDULE INSIDE GOPHER NATION

PREVIOUS SCHEDULE:

- Michigan State (away)

- Michigan (home)

- Iowa (home)

- Wisconsin (away)

- Nebraska (away)

- Indiana (home)

- Purdue (home)

- Illinois (away)

- Northwestern (home)

- Maryland (away)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}