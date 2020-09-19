Gophers offer 2022 TE Gabe Burkle
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Praire tight end Gabe Burkle became one of the Gophers latest targets in the 2022 class when he received an offer from tight ends coach Clay Patterson back on September 9th.Minn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news