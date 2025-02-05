Minnesota TE Nathan Jones enters transfer portal

Minnesota redshirt freshman tight end Nathan Jones has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer sources have told Gophers Nation. The Brock, Texas native graduated from the university in December after only two-and-half years.

Jones was a two-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class for the Gophers, committing to the program in October of 2021 after originally being committed to Abilene Christian for a 12-day period. During his time with the Gophers, Jones appeared in seven games, making one reception for 10 yards.

Jones's decision to enter the portal comes after Minnesota signed Purdue tight end Drew Biber this offseason. While Biber only has one year of eligibility remaining, the Gophers have a mostly young tight end room. While veterans Jameson Geers and Frank Bierman are set to return in 2025, they'll also return young and inexperienced pieces such as Pierce Walsh, Julian Johnson, Sam Peters, and Jacob Simpson.



