Florida DE Freddie Wilson recaps Minnesota junior day visit

One class of 2026 prospect that has been a popular name here on Gophers Nation over the last few weeks has been Florida defensive end Freddie Wilson. The three-star prospect is one of the Gophers' top defensive lineman targets in the cycle and has made him a priority target.



This past weekend, Wilson made his first visit to Minneapolis in his recruitment and Gophers Nation caught up with the 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive end to learn more about his experience.