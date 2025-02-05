Premium content
Published Feb 5, 2025
Florida DE Freddie Wilson recaps Minnesota junior day visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
One class of 2026 prospect that has been a popular name here on Gophers Nation over the last few weeks has been Florida defensive end Freddie Wilson. The three-star prospect is one of the Gophers' top defensive lineman targets in the cycle and has made him a priority target.

This past weekend, Wilson made his first visit to Minneapolis in his recruitment and Gophers Nation caught up with the 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive end to learn more about his experience.

"[It was a] mindblowing experience," Wilson told Gophers Nation about his trip to Minneapolis this pst weekend. "Coaches treated me great and the players were cool. The facility is huge and has a lot of history going through it. Definitely would love to be around that," he said.

