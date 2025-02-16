Transfer Portal Profile: LB Jeff Roberson

Our transfer outlook series as we take a look at each of Minnesota's transfer protal commitments, their careers thus far, their fit on the roster, and their potential impact with the Gophers. Next up in our transfer profile is Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Jeff Roberson

Roberson will be playing his sixth year of college football in 2025 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers after spending five seasons in Stillwater with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

A native of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Roberson was a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle out of Choctaw High School. He committed to the Cowboys over offers from Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, and Nebraska among others. Notably, Roberson is somewhat familiar with Minneapolis as he did make a trip to see the Gophers in the spring of 2019.

During his true freshman season, Roberson appeared in four games, all on special teams. In 2021, he would continue to be a special teams contributor for the Cowboys, this time playing in all 12 games, recording four tackles. After missing the entirety of the 2022 season with an injury, Roberson would play in 14 games for Oklahoma State in 2023, recording 10 tackles in the process.

This past season, however, the fifth-year senior had a breakout campaign for Oklahoma State, recording 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in 12 games played. He also recorded his first career interception in the process.