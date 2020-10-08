In his third career game with Tampa Bay, rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson had a breakout performance in the Buccaneers 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

The former Golden Gopher tallied his first stats in the NFL and led the Bucs in receiving, hauling in four passes for 61 yards as Tampa Bay dropped to 3-2 on the season.

Johnson was inactive in the Buccaneers first two games of the season, but played in 21 offensive snaps in week three at Denver and 25 snaps in week four against the Chargers.

The Minneapolis North product was a 5th round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft and holds numerous career and single-season receiving records during his time in maroon and gold.